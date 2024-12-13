Talk of town: Trisha heads to Goa with rumoured boyfriend

Hyderabad: Rumors about Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Krishnan’s relationship have been a hot topic in Kollywood for years. These speculations got stronger when the two were recently seen flying together to Keerthy Suresh’s wedding in Goa.

At the Chennai airport, Vijay looked stylish in a blue striped shirt, while Trisha kept it casual in a white T-shirt. Viral photos and a leaked flight passenger list suggested they traveled together, along with Vijay’s manager Jagadish. Though the evidence remains unverified, fans couldn’t stop talking.

Anils just trying to make extra marital affairs normal #Vijay #Trisha pic.twitter.com/sV5L9fZfTL — Thirumalai S (@Thirumalai38053) December 12, 2024

Vijay and Trisha’s connection dates back to their 2005 blockbuster Ghilli, where their on-screen chemistry won hearts. After a few more hits together, they stopped working as co-stars after 2008, leading to rumors of family pressure. They reunited in 2023 for Leo, making fans nostalgic.

Social media exploded with reactions. Fans commented, “Vijay-Trisha, the super pair,” while others urged them to “keep it private until it’s permanent!” Some defended the duo, saying friends traveling together shouldn’t spark controversy.

Whether it’s love or friendship, Vijay and Trisha share a bond that fans love to speculate about. For now, the two remain silent, leaving everyone guessing about the real story behind their special connection.