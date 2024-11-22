Tamanaah’s wedding with a Hyderabadi boy on cards

Hyderabad: The Indian film industry is buzzing with news about weddings, and the latest couple making headlines are Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma. Fans are now wondering if this popular duo will get married in 2025.

Reports suggest the couple is looking for a luxurious apartment to move into after their wedding. Though neither Tamannaah nor Vijay has confirmed the news, their fans are eagerly waiting for an official update.

The two actors reportedly started dating in 2023 after working on a project together. While they have kept their relationship private, their public appearances have created excitement among fans.

Vijay Varma: Hyderabad’s Star

Vijay Varma, an actor from Hyderabad, has become a well-known name in Bollywood. He grew up in the city and later studied acting at the Film and Television Institute of India in Pune. Vijay gained popularity with his role in Gully Boy and has been praised for his performances in Mirzapur and IC 814.

Even with his growing fame, Vijay stays connected to his roots in Hyderabad, making him a favorite among fans.

Tamannaah’s Bollywood Success

Tamannaah, a popular South Indian actress, is also enjoying success in Bollywood. Her recent hit film Stree 2 has brought her back into the spotlight and opened up new opportunities for her.