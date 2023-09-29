Tamannaah Bhatia’s VIRAL comments on south film industry

Mumbai: Popular actress Tamannaah Bhatia, known for her versatile roles in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi films, has been an integral part of the entertainment industry since her debut in 2005. Over the years, she has shared the screen with notable superstars like Prabhas and Rajinikanth.

And now, Tamannaah’s statements on south Indian film industry and why she is staying away from it are going viral. Keep reading to know what she said.

In conversation with Filmfare, the actress openly spoke about on a pressing issue in the South Indian film industry ‘the celebration of toxic masculinity’. Tamannaah bravely voiced her concerns, providing insight into how she navigates the industry amidst these challenges.

She said, “In the south, certain formulas are used because they are easy. In certain commercial films, I couldn’t relate to my characters and would request that the filmmaker lower the intensity. Having said that, I came to a point where I stopped doing those parts. I started making a conscious effort not to be part of such films where toxic masculinity is celebrated to the point where it is almost intolerable.”

On the professional front, Tamannaah was last seen in the web series Aakhri Sach. She will be next seen in the movie Vedaa. Helmed by Nikhil Advani, the film also stars John Abraham, Sharvari Wagh, and Abhishek Banerjee. It will be released in 2024.