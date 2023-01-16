Tamannaah makes her relationship official? Watch new video here

Mumbai: Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma recently hit the headlines when they were spotted together at a New Year party in Goa. The duo is rumoured to be dating, and netizens have been sharing their photographs and videos on social media platforms. The couple attended an awards night in Mumbai on Sunday and even posed together for the paparazzi.

The video of them from the event went viral after the paparazzo shared it on Instagram. In the video, Tamannaah Bhatia is seen wearing a blue dress. We see Tamannah posing with her trophy after the event and then Vijay entering the frame to join her.

The video went viral like wildfire and fans expressed their love for the couple in comments box. Social media users are wondering if Tamannaah just made her relationship official.

One of the users wrote, “They are so cute together.” Another said, “That is a fire couple,” while yet another called them a “Great couple”.

One Tamannaah fans wrote, “I am quite surprised with this Jodi. She is well-established and has been in the industry much longer than him. And this guy is relatively a newcomer. And looking at her and her huge attitude I always thought she might find a rich businessman as a life partner.”

Earlier, the couple was seen arriving together at the Mumbai airport after enjoying the New Year party together.

Tamannaah is one of the most established stars in the Tamil and Telugu film industry and made her debut in 2005 while Vijay made his debut with Chittagong in 2012.