Tamannah’s ‘husband’ photos goes viral!

Hyderabad: T-town was abuzz with the speculations of actress Tamannaah’s marriage. Rumour mills suggested that ‘Rebel’ actress will be tying the knot with a Mumbai-based businessman and is all set to make the BIG announcement soon. Though there was no official confirmation about it, the news reports made fans go gaga.

However, Tamannaah has finally opened up about the same and quashed the rumours in a most quirky way. Taking Instagram on Thursday, the actress a funny video on Instagram introducing her “businessman husband” to her fans and followers, and it’s not what you might expect.

Tamannaah Bhatia (Instagram)

She wrote, “Introducing my businessman hubby…”. The post also has hashtags ‘Marriage rumours and ‘Everyone scripting my life’. The clip featured none other than Tamannaah dressed as a man.

On the professional front, Tamannaah is getting ready for the release of Bhola Shankar starring megastar Chiranjeevi. Besides Bandra and Bole Chudiyan, the actress will also appear in Gurthunda Seethakalam, a Malayalam film.