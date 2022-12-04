‘Tamasha bana diya’: Patna HC pulls up cops for bulldozer action

Slamming officials for bull-dozing a house owned by a woman at the alleged behest of land mafia, a bench of the Patna High Court made a prima facie observation. A bench of Justice Sandeep Kumar remarked, “Kya yahan bhi Bulldozer chalne laga? (Has the bull dozer action commenced here as well?) Whom do you represent, the state or some private person? Tamasha bana diya ki kisi ka bhi ghar bulldozer se tod denge )This has become some sort of play where anyone’s house can be demolised).”

Perusing the counter affidavit of the Station House Officer in the matter, the Court said that the house was illegally demolished by the state police without following the due process of law.

“After identifying the land disputes, has the police station been given the power of execution? If one has a problem then he can to the police station, give money, and get someone’s house demolished…close the civil court then),” the bench orally observed.

Further, the court issued a notice to select respondents in the case (land mafias) and directed their counsels to appear before the Court for their next hearings. through their counsels on the next date of hearing.

Agamkuan police station’s Station House Officer (SHO) was further directed to submit criminal antecedents of respondents no. 8 to 12. Further, the bench assured the petitioner that they were there to protect her right’s and ensured that she would not be troubled.

Consequently, the Court stayed the FIR and restrained the police from arresting the petitioner, and her family members in the case.