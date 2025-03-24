Tamil Nadu aa jao: Kunal Kamra’s cool response to Sena worker’s threat

Popular stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra has been facing massive uproar since Sunday night after the release of his latest gig where he allegedly called Maharashtra deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde a ‘gaddar’ (traitor), a new video has emerged about his latest conversation with a Sena (Shine fraction) party worker leaving the internet, especially the opposition party leaders in splits.

In the 1.50-minute video, Karma receives a call from the Sena party worker whose name is not revealed. The worker tries his best to threaten and intimate the comedian but the latter stays as chill as a cucumber, the latter responding with a calm, almost amused tone, as if handling a telemarketer instead of a threat.

When asked why Kamra insulted their leader and ‘Maharashtra CM’, the comedian corrects him saying he ‘was’ the CM, now he is the deputy CM.

“Tu jidhar milega na bh****ke, tera bhi vo he haal hoga,” the party worker can be heard telling Kamra.

He then asks the comedian about his whereabouts and a steady-as-a-rock Kamra replies, “Aaja Tamil Nadu, main yahi milunga (Come to Tamil Nadu, you can find me there).”

Completely taken aback by the response, the confused party worker hands over the call to his colleague who asks Kamra the same question and the latter replies with the same tone.

Completely stunned by the response, the other party worker says, “Abhi Tamil Nadu Kaise Pahunchega bhai (How will we reach Tamil Nadu now, brother).”

Media says Kunal is Absconding. If @kunalkamra88 is absconding, Why will he receive the…

The conversation has left the internet in splits and created a meme fest. Here are some reactions

This 52-second conversation is funnier than Kamra’s entire comedy career.

No Regrets: Kunal Kamra tells Mumbai cops

Kunal Kamra has told the Mumbai police he has no regrets over his ‘gaddar’ (traitor) remark, NDTV reported.

Kamra maintained that he would apologize only if directed by the courts, despite Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis demanding an apology. Earlier today, Fadnavis told the Assembly that freedom of expression could not justify “low-level comedy and disrespecting the Deputy CM.”

Speaking to the police from Tamil Nadu, Kamra also dismissed rumours that he had been paid by the opposition to target Shinde. He reportedly granted permission for authorities to examine his finances to confirm no such transaction had taken place.

Also Read FIR against comedian Kunal Kamra for ‘defamatory’ remarks on Dy CM Shinde

News of Kamra’s conversation with the police surfaced shortly after the Mumbai civic body demolished the studio that hosted his show, citing unspecified violations.

Earlier, Fadnavis sought Kamra’s apology for “insulting” Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, while police arrested 12 workers of the Shinde-led Shiv Sena for ransacking the venue in Mumbai where Kamra made the ‘traitor’ jibe.

A local court later released Shiv Sena functionary Rahul Kanal and 11 others on bail.

Slamming Kamra’s remarks against Shinde, Fadnavis asserted that “urban Naxals” and “Left liberals” supporting such acts will be taught a lesson.

Mumbai police registered an FIR against Kamra for making defamatory remarks against Shinde, officials said. The police also registered a case against 40 Shiv Sena workers for vandalising the Habitat studio in Khar area, where Kamra’s show was filmed, and a hotel where the studio is located.

Several Shiv Sena workers on Sunday night gathered outside Hotel Unicontinental, where the Habitat is located. They allegedly ransacked the studio and the hotel premises, the police said.

