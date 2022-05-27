Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin at Police Medal distribution event

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Published: 28th May 2022 12:45 am IST
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin after inspecting the guard of honour at the police medal distribution function, in Chennai, Friday, May 27, 2022. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin takes the salute of the parade at the police medal distribution function, in Chennai, Friday, May 27, 2022. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)
Chennai: Police personnel perform at the police medal distribution function, in Chennai, Friday, May 27, 2022. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin takes the salute of the parade at the police medal distribution function, in Chennai, Friday, May 27, 2022. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Police personnel perform at the police medal distribution function, in Chennai, Friday, May 27, 2022. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)

