Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin at Police Medal distribution event

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin takes the salute of the parade at the police medal distribution function, in Chennai, Friday, May 27, 2022. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar) Chennai: Police personnel perform at the police medal distribution function, in Chennai, Friday, May 27, 2022. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar) Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin takes the salute of the parade at the police medal distribution function, in Chennai, Friday, May 27, 2022. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar) Chennai: Tamil Nadu Police personnel perform at the police medal distribution function, in Chennai, Friday, May 27, 2022. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)