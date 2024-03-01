Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin turns 71

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin.

Chennai: DMK President and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday turned 71, and leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended their birthday greetings to him.

Stalin paid tributes at the memorials of late DMK stalwarts CN Annadurai and M Karunanidhi at the Marina beach here.

“Birthday greetings to Thiru@mkstalin Ji, CM of Tamil Nadu. May he lead a long and healthy life,” Prime Minister Modi said in a post on ‘X’.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also extended his “warm birthday greetings” to the TN CM.

“Wishing you a long and healthy life,” he said, wishing Stalin.

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan also greeted Stalin.

