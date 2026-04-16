Tamil Nadu CM burns copy of delimitation bill, terms it ‘black law’ 

Chennai/Namakkal: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday, April 16, burnt a copy of the delimitation Bill and dubbed it a “black law” and alleged it seeks to make the Tamil people “refugees” in their own land.

Stalin hoisted a black flag and burnt a copy of the bill on delimitation circulated by the Union government and raised slogans condemning the move, hours before Parliament was to sit for a special session.

The CM burnt the copy of the bill at Namakkal in western Tamil Nadu where he is camping in connection with electioneering.

“Poradavom, Velvom ondraga (let us struggle, win together)” was among the slogans raised by Stalin and others clad in black.

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In a statement, Stalin said, “Let the flames of resistance spread across Tamil Nadu. Let the arrogance of the fascist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) be brought down. Then, the fire of resistance against Hindi imposition that rose from Tamil Nadu scorched Delhi. It quietened only after Delhi was forced to yield.” He was apparently referring to the anti-Hindi agitation in the 1960s in the state.

“Today, I have reignited that fire by burning the copy of this black law and hoisting the black flag against this black law that seeks to turn Tamils into refugees in our own land. This fire will now spread across the Dravidian land. It will rise, it will rage, and it will bring the BJP’s arrogance to its knees,” he added.

On Wednesday, while staunchly opposing Centre’s proposed delimitation, he had called for a black flag protest across the state, claiming that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) move would harm Tamil Nadu’s interests.