Tamil Nadu CM Vijay to inaugurate MLA training workshop today

Chennai: With more than half of the members elected to the 17th Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly being first-time legislators, the state government has organised a two-day orientation and refresher programme to familiarise them with legislative procedures, parliamentary traditions and the functioning of the Assembly.

The training programme will be held on June 16 and 17 at Kalaivanar Arangam in Chennai ahead of the first session of the newly constituted Assembly.

Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay will inaugurate the workshop, which aims to equip legislators with a better understanding of Assembly practices and their responsibilities as elected representatives.

Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Speaker JCD Prabhakar said all members elected to the 17th Assembly have been invited to participate in the refresher course. The sessions will be conducted on the third floor of Kalaivanar Arangam on both days.

Speaking to reporters at the Secretariat, the Speaker said the orientation programme has been designed to help members, particularly newcomers, understand the rules, conventions and traditions governing legislative proceedings.

The workshop will also provide guidance on effective participation in debates, raising public issues, legislative business and maintaining decorum inside the House.

“The innovative training programme will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Joseph Vijay. Members will be given detailed guidance on how to conduct themselves in the Assembly and on the long-standing parliamentary traditions associated with the legislature,” Prabhakar said.

He added that a decision regarding the live telecast of the Assembly’s proceedings in their entirety would be taken soon, a move expected to enhance transparency and public engagement with legislative affairs.

The orientation programme comes just days before the commencement of the first session of the 17th Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly. The session is scheduled to begin on June 18 with Governor Arlekar’s address to the House, outlining the newly elected government’s policy priorities and legislative agenda.

Officials said the refresher programme is intended to ensure that members are well-prepared for the Assembly session and are familiar with the procedural requirements of legislative functioning.

The initiative assumes significance as the new House includes a large number of first-time MLAs following the recent Assembly elections, making legislative training an important step in strengthening parliamentary functioning and democratic governance.