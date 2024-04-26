Tamil Nadu: Cow dung mixed in water tanker in Dalit colony

In a disturbing turn of events, many children fell sick after consuming the water contaminated with cow dung in Gandharvakottai town of Tamil Nadu recently.

A Dalit locality in Tamil Nadu complained that their drinking water overhead tank (OHT) was contaminated with ‘cow dung’ by unidentified miscreants.

The incident occurred in Gandharvakottai town of Pudukottai district on Friday, April 2. Cow dung was found in water supplied from 10,000-litre OHT. The tanker was built in 2014 in Sangam Viduthi Panchayat’s Adi Dravidar residential neighbourhood to provide potable water to people.

After unknowingly consuming the water, several children fell sick, with symptoms like nausea and vomiting, prompting their admission to Tiruvonam GH for treatment.

Residents of the village were shocked to discover that their drinking water supply had been contaminated with cow dung, raising concerns about the safety and dignity of the Dalit community.

The incident has sparked outrage and calls for swift action to identify and hold the perpetrators accountable.

Commissioner Periyasamy, accompanied by panchayat president Perumal, revenue inspector Priyadharshini, and VAO Subha, inspected the water and confirmed the presence of cow dung.

Commissioner Periyasamy directed officials to collect water samples for testing and launch an investigation into the incident.

The commissioner assured locals that strict actions would be taken against the perpetrators. Subsequently, arrangements were made to supply water from a tank in an adjacent village to alleviate the immediate impact on the affected communities.