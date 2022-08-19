Tamil Nadu: Dalit woman threatened by right-wing groups

A Dalit activist and writer Shalin Maria Lawrence has been receiving threats from right-wing groups for over a year due to her work.

The Tamil Nadu-based activist has been bombarded with obscene pictures and content in an attempt to threaten her. Following the threat, Shalin lodged a complaint with the police, however, no action has been taken against the offenders.

In the latest threat, Shalin received a communally charged poster mentioning pork and hijab, along with her picture with a Muslim friend. The poster also contained the contact details and identity of Shalin’s husband and was thrown into mosques in a few cities.

Shalin took to Twitter to share the ordeal stating that she has approached the police regarding the issue and the officials assured her that action would be taken. The activist further said that she has been sujected to such treatment since 2018.

The activist further urged the Tamil Nadu government to take action against the perpetrators, adding that she is not deterred by such tactics of the right wing groups.