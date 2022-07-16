Tamil Nadu: Former CM Panneerselvam hospitalised for COVID-19 symptoms

Published: 16th July 2022
Chennai: Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam has been admitted to a hospital after he developed COVID-19 symptoms, the hospital treating him said on Saturday.

Panneerselvam was admitted to the isolation unit on July 15 with mild symptoms of COVID-19, an Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) healthcare medical bulletin said.

“He is currently in observation under a team of our experts. He is stable and on medication, as advised by the clinical team,” the bulletin added.

Chief Minister M K Stalin wished Panneerselvam a quick recovery. Days ago, Panneerselvam was expelled from the AIADMK.

