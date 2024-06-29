Tamil Nadu: Four workers killed in explosion at fireworks unit

Virudhunagar: Four workers were killed and another person was injured on Saturday following an explosion at a firecracker manufacturing unit near here, police said.

The workers were killed on the spot and the cause for the explosion and blaze is suspected to be mishandling the chemical ingredients, the raw materials, that go into the making of firecrackers, a senior district police official said.

Another person who was in the vicinity was injured and buildings –rooms earmarked for specific tasks involved in manufacturing processes– have suffered damage, he added.