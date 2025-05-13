Tamil Nadu gang rape: 9 get life term, victims awarded Rs 85L compensation

Hyderabad: A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Tamil Nadu sentenced nine persons to life imprisonment till death in a sexual assault case. The case pertains to sexual assault and gang rape of eight victims over a period of time in Pollachi, Tamil Nadu.

The Tamil Nadu police had initially registered a case against the nine accused in the case. The case was entrusted to the CBI after a big uproar in the year 2019. After the investigation, a total of three charge sheets were filed against nine accused persons. A total of 48 witnesses and 206 documents were examined.

The investigation of this sensitive case was conducted by CBI with extreme care and in a scientific manner, painstakingly collecting all the scientific evidence during the investigation, said the CBI in a press release.

Further, all eight victims were given adequate emotional and moral support by CBI both during the investigation and during the trial proceedings, which were conducted in a specially designated court in order to ensure that the privacy and identification of the victims were not breached. Witnesses were also properly given protection, and it is pertinent to mention that not a single witness turned hostile.

The dedicated teamwork of CBI both during the investigation as well as during the trial has resulted in a landmark conviction of all nine accused persons who were in judicial custody since the date of their arrest till the completion of the trial.

All accused have been awarded a sentence of life imprisonment. They have been awarded sentences for other offences too. Also, victims have been awarded a commutative compensation of Rs 85 lakh to be paid by the District Legal Aid Authority.