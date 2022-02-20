Tamil Nadu local body elections 2022

Photo of PTI PTI|   Published: 20th February 2022 9:21 am IST
Chennai: A polling official conducts thermal screening of a young woman as she arrives to cast her vote during the local body elections, outside a polling booth, in Chennai, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin addresses media after casting his vote during the local body elections, outside a polling booth, in Chennai, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)
Thoothukudi: Voters show their identification card as they wait in a queue to cast their vote during the local body elections, at a polling booth in Thoothukudi, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and his wife Durga Stalin show their fingers marked with indelible ink, after casting their votes during the local body elections, outside a polling booth, in Chennai, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)
Theni: Former Tamil Nadu deputy chief minister O. Panneerselvam arrives at a polling booth to cast his vote during the local body elections, at Periyakulam in Theni district, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. (PTI Photo)

