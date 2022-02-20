Tamil Nadu local body elections 2022

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin addresses media after casting his vote during the local body elections, outside a polling booth, in Chennai, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. (PTI Photo\/R Senthil Kumar) Thoothukudi: Voters show their identification card as they wait in a queue to cast their vote during the local body elections, at a polling booth in Thoothukudi, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. (PTI Photo) Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and his wife Durga Stalin show their fingers marked with indelible ink, after casting their votes during the local body elections, outside a polling booth, in Chennai, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. (PTI Photo\/R Senthil Kumar) Theni: Former Tamil Nadu deputy chief minister O. Panneerselvam arrives at a polling booth to cast his vote during the local body elections, at Periyakulam in Theni district, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. (PTI Photo)