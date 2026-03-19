Tamil Nadu: No alliance with NDA, TVK to go alone says Vijay

Dismissing speculation about the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) aligning with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, party president Vijay on Wednesday asserted that there would be no compromise on the party’s core principles of “secular social justice”.

Addressing an Iftar gathering organised by the party at Mamallapuram, around 60 km south of Chennai, Vijay sought to put an end to ongoing rumours about his party’s political positioning. He said that since the very beginning of his political journey, attempts had been made to portray TVK as being aligned with various political camps.

“From the time I entered politics, there have been continuous rumours that we are a proxy of one party or another. At different times, people have said we belong to this alliance or that alliance. But I want to make it very clear — we are not part of any such team. We belong only to the people’s team,” he said.

Vijay further claimed that after such narratives failed to gain traction, new forms of misinformation began circulating, including recent claims that TVK was preparing to join a political alliance ahead of the elections. He described these reports as a “false campaign” aimed at confusing the public and undermining the party’s independent identity.

“You may feel confused when you hear such news. That is exactly the intention behind spreading these rumours. Let me reiterate clearly — we will always stand by our principles of secular social justice without any compromise,” he emphasised. Reinforcing his party’s independent political ambitions, Vijay said TVK is not looking to play a supporting role in any coalition but is instead focused on forming the government on its own strength.

He recalled his statement at the party’s first state conference, where he had underlined that there would be no deviation from its ideological commitments. “There is no room for compromise in our politics. Do not believe false propaganda. With the blessings of God and the support of the people, we will achieve our goal,” he added.

Vijay’s remarks come amid heightened political activity in Tamil Nadu, with alliance talks and campaign strategies intensifying ahead of the Assembly elections.