Tamil Nadu: Palani railway station gets bomb threat, turns to be hoax

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 23rd March 2024 11:31 pm IST
Representative Image

Chennai: Palani railway station in Tamil Nadu received an anonymous bomb threat on Saturday, an official said adding that it turned out to be a hoax.

Railway Protection Force, police, and bomb squad conducted extensive searches and realised that the threat was fake.

The threat was sent through an email on Saturday.

MS Education Academy

An official said that sniffer dogs and bomb squad personnel thoroughly searched the railway station including dustbins, toilets, shops in platforms, railway tracks, and coaches of trains halted in the yard.

Palani, the abode of Lord Muruga, is witnessing a heavy rush due to the ‘Painguni Festival’.

Thousands of people have already arrived at the temple town.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 23rd March 2024 11:31 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Chennai updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button