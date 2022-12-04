Tamil Nadu: Suspecting theft; man tied to tree, beaten to death

A man was allegedly beaten to death by mill employees at the Ashapura saw mill in Manigandam on the Trichy-Madurai highway in Tamil Nadu.

The saw mill, which imports premium timber from Nigeria and Myanmar and uses it to make furniture and household goods, employs workers from numerous states.

Three men from Assam alleged to have seen a man (the victim) enter the saw mill on Saturday morning after breaking in. The individual was apprehended and charged with stealing. He was beaten to death while being chained to a tree.

Upon investigation, police discovered the man had passed away.

The victim, identified as Chakravarthi was a resident of Thuvakudi. Chakravarthi was discovered with wounds on his right knee, right arm, right elbow, neck, and chest. He also had a male reproductive injury.

Police have registered a case against Faizal Sheik and Mafjul Hook from Assam and Dhirendar, the saw mill owner under section 302 (Punishment for Murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).