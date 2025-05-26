Tamil Nadu university suspends 3 students over ‘Free Palestine’, ‘Jai Bhim’ graffiti

Three Muslim students of a university in Tamil Nadu’s Sriperumbudur district have been arbitrarily suspended after the institution alleged they were involved in writing ‘Free Palestine’ and ‘Jai Bhim’ slogans.

The students, Aslam S, Sayeedh M A, and Nahal Ibnu Abullaise, are pursuing Master of Social Work (MSW) at the Rajiv Gandhi National Institute of Youth Development. The suspension took place a day before their final year examinations.

“On 25th May 2025, we were served with rustication and suspension orders from RGNIYD with immediate effect, citing alleged ‘gross misconduct’ and involvement in the ‘defacement of hostel property with anti-national content,” the suspended students released a statement, calling the university’s action baseless.

“We categorically deny any involvement in the writing or display of slogans on hostel property. The wall writings cited by the administration included phrases such as ‘Free Palestine’ and ‘Jai Bhim’, neither of which constitutes anti-national activity under any legal or constitutional standard,” their statement read.

The students also stated that the suspension can potentially hamper their academic and professional futures. “There is no record of violence, disruption, or any unlawful behaviour on our part that justifies such severe allegations,” the statement read.

They plan to move the court challenging the suspension order.