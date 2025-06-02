Madras HC stays Tamil Nadu university’s suspension order over ‘Free Palestine’ graffiti

The Madras High Court has stayed the arbitrary suspension of a student by a Tamil Nadu university after ‘Free Palestine’ and ‘Jai Bhim’ slogans were painted on its hostel walls.

On May 25, the Rajiv Gandhi National Institute of Youth Development in Sriperumbudur suspended three Muslim students – Aslam S, Sayeedh M A, and Nahal Ibnu Abullaise – after the university alleged the graffiti invoked anti-national sentiments.

Challenging his suspension, Aslam approached the High Court, arguing that the suspension order at a crucial stage of his academic career could impact his future.

“Considering the welfare of the student/petitioner, the petitioner is at the fag end of his career. If he is not permitted to attend the examination and internship programme, it will cause too much hardship to the petitioner. Hence, the impugned order passed by the first respondent dated 25.05.2025 in RIGNIYD/Admin/2025-2026/058 is ordered to be stayed,” the Madras High Court ordered.

The court also directed the university to reschedule his exam, issue a hall ticket, and permit him to attend the block placement programme in the social service department.

Aslam, Sayeedh, and Abullaise are pursuing a Master of Social Work (MSW). The suspension took place a day before their final year examinations.

Speaking to Maktoob Media, Aslam expressed relief and gratitude towards the Indian legal system. He also hoped that Sayeedh and Abullaise, who will file a similar petition on June 2, would receive justice. “This is not just our personal battle, it’s a collective call to protect truth, justice, and students’ rights in every educational space,” Aslam said.