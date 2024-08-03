Tamil Nadu: Weather department issues yellow alert for 6 districts

Chennai: The weather department on Saturday issued a ‘yellow alert’ in six districts of Tamil Nadu for the next two days.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) predicted heavy rain along with thunderstorms in Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Tiruvannamalai, Nilgiris, Erode, and Coimbatore districts over the next two days.

The Met department also predicted mild showers in Chennai and Tiruvallur districts in the next two days, adding that there would be above-normal rainfall on August 8.

The Regional Meteorological Centre also said that surface winds with speeds ranging from 30-40 kmph will hit the state in the next two days.

It also warned fishermen not to venture into the sea till August 7 due to strong winds prevailing over the Gulf of Mannar and the adjoining Cameron area.

The RMC in its statement said that Tamil Nadu received 191 mm rainfall as against the average of 126.8 mm during this time of the year, with the highest being recorded in Tirunelveli district.