Tamil Nadu: With pomp and splendour Muslims celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr

Chennai: Several hundreds of Muslims attended special prayers held at the Island Grounds here, the Tamukkam grounds in Madurai and other parts of the State on Saturday on the occasion of Ramzan Eid.

The Triplicane area here which houses the ancient Big Mosque wore a festive look. Shops were kept open till the wee hours today to facilitate last-minute shopping.

“Though the apprehensions of COVID-19 spread still persists, several families have stepped out with a prayer on their lips that the pandemic will soon be a thing of the past and would not torment mankind,” says Syed Ali, a resident of Triplicane.

“I hope the virtues of compassion, charity and joy which are ingrained in this festival, radiate, bringing peace around,” says Mohamed Basha, another resident.

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi extended his Eid-Ul-Fitr greetings to all the Muslim brothers and sisters who observed month-long fasting among the five duties of Islam and celebrate the festival of brotherhood by offering alms to those in need.

In his message, Chief Minister M K Stalin said the DMK government would continue to endeavour to create an equal society as shown by Prophet Nabi.

Extending his greetings, BJP State chief K Annamalai said, “I pray that the virtues taught by Islam such as kindness, compassion, love, patience and devotion to god will increase and everyone will live in brotherhood.”

Moulvi Mufti Kazi Salahuddin Mohammed Ayub too extended his greetings for Eid-ul-Fitr (Ramzan Eid).

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Siasat staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)