Tamil Nadu worker found dead in Nalgonda apartment

He was a construction worker for an upcoming shopping mall.

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published:
Representational image
Representational image

Hyderabad: A worker was allegedly murdered at an apartment in Mirbagh Colony in Nalgonda town in the early hours of Sunday, September 27, triggering panic among residents. The incident occurred in Room No. 402 on the fourth floor of Shah Residency on Road No 6.

According to preliminary information, the victim and some other workers from Tamil Nadu had been staying at the apartment. They were construction workers for an upcoming shopping mall.

Police suspect that a quarrel among the workers over payment of wages was the reason behind the murder. There were indications that the victim had been assaulted, including injuries suggesting that he was allegedly caught by his hair and hit against the floor.

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DSP Sivarama Reddy reached the scene and inspected the apartment. Police are investigating the circumstances leading to the murder and efforts are on to establish the identity of the victim and ascertain the exact motive.

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Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published:

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Photo of Mir Alamgir

Mir Alamgir

Mir Alamgir is a reporter at Siasat.com based in Hyderabad. He writes on Telangana politics, law and order, communal affairs, and civic issues, with a particular focus on Hyderabad's Old… More »
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