Tamil superstar Dhanush gifts parents a palatial home in Chennai

Dhanush is a national award-winning actor and his performances in movies like Asuran, Thiruda Thiruda and others catapulted him to the big league of Tamil film industry

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Rasti Amena  |   Published: 20th February 2023 10:26 am IST
Tamil superstar Dhanush gifts parents a palatial home in Chennai
Dhanush with his parents (IANS)

Chennai: Tamil Superstar Dhanush, whose latest movie ‘Vaathi’ released on February 17 and collected more than 20 crore at the box office, is in the news for a different reason.

He has gifted a palatial home to his parents, Kasthuriraja and Vijayalakshmi. The beautiful and luxurious home is situated in the posh Poes Garden area of Chennai where former Chief Minister late J. Jayalalithaa has a bungalow.

Actor, Director and President of Dhanush Fan club, Subramaniam Siva broke the news about Dhanush gifting the palatial home to his parents.

Siva said in a Tamil tweet: “My younger brother Dhanush’s new house is giving me a feel of a temple. In his lifetime he has provided his parents a paradise-like home. Even more success and achievements will to chase you. May you live long and be an inspiration for the young generation in honouring parents.”

Dhanush is a national award-winning actor and his performances in movies like Asuran, Thiruda Thiruda and others catapulted him to the big league of Tamil film industry.

While he had announced his separation from his wife Aishwarya Rajanikanth, the daughter of south Indian mega star Rajanikanth, there are unconfirmed reports that they have reconciled for their children, Yatra Raja and Linga Raja. The marriage, according to unconfirmed reports, was reconciled due to the efforts of Rajanikanth.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Rasti Amena  |   Published: 20th February 2023 10:26 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Entertainment updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button