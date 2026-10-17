Tanker struck by unknown projectile off Saudi Arabia

A tanker was struck by an unknown projectile about 68 nautical miles northeast of Al Jubayl in Saudi Arabia, prompting the evacuation of its crew, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said.

In a warning posted on X on Saturday, October 17, UKMTO said it had received a delayed report of the incident from a company security officer.

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All crew members were reported safe and evacuated, with no environmental impact reported at the time of notification.

In another reported incident, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy claimed on Friday that an oil supertanker carrying more than two million barrels of crude oil struck a naval mine in the Strait of Hormuz, triggering an explosion and fire.

Saudi broadcaster Al Arabiya reported the Iranian claim in a post on X on Saturday, citing the IRGC. The Iranian force described the vessel as a “rogue” tanker and alleged that it had switched off its navigation and radar systems.

The IRGC statement did not identify the vessel, its owner or flag, or provide details about possible casualties and the extent of the damage.

Separately, the crude oil tanker MT ST 3, carrying 15 Indian sailors, was struck by a projectile in the Strait of Hormuz on Friday.

The two reports come amid heightened regional tensions and concerns over maritime security around the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global oil and gas shipments.