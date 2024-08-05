Tara Sutaria is dating a popular actor who got divorced: Reports

Mumbai: Bollywood’s rising star Tara Sutaria, known for her roles in films like Ek Villain Returns, Heropanti, and Tadap, has reportedly found love again. Buzz has it that she is dating the talented actor Arunoday Singh, known for his gripping performance in the series Apharan.

Rumors are swirling that Tara and Arunoday have been quietly dating for over a year and a half. Their love story seems to have grown from a deep friendship, fueled by their mutual passion for art and culture. According to sources, Tara’s family is well aware and quite fond of Arunoday, which only adds to the charm of their discreet romance.

Despite the whispers, the couple has chosen to keep their relationship low-key. They’ve been spotted on numerous dates, yet both prefer to stay out of the media spotlight when it comes to their personal lives. Their shared love for the English language, art, and culture has created a strong bond between them, making their relationship even more special.

Recently, the couple was seen dining with Tara’s parents in Bandra, Mumbai, sparking further speculation about their romance. It appears that Tara’s family holds Arunoday in high regard, which bodes well for the couple’s future.

In November last year, Tara subtly hinted at her single status in an interview with News 18 Showsha, indicating a possible split from her previous boyfriend, Aadar Jain.

Meanwhile, Arunoday was previously married to Lee Elton. They tied the knot in 2016 but parted ways in 2019.

On the work front, Tara was last seen in the gripping survival thriller Apurva, which premiered on Disney+ Hotstar in 2023. Her performance received praise, and fans are eagerly awaiting her next project.