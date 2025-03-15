Taslima Fathima, daughter of labourer, tops jr lecturer recruitment exam in Telangana

Hyderabad: Taslima Fathima (26), the daughter of a hammal (loading, unloading labour) at a civil supplies godown in Sadasivapet, has secured first rank in the Junior Lecturer (Zoology) recruitment examination in Telangana.

Fathima, a resident of Ishrathabad, will now begin her career as a lecturer at the Government Junior College in Sadasivapet, her hometown. Her father, SK Babumiya, who has worked as a labourer for three decades, expressed pride in her achievement. He recalled the financial struggles he faced to support his two children’s education.

Despite studying in Urdu medium until Class X, Fathima overcame challenges by switching to English medium for intermediate at Indo British Junior College, Sadasivapet.

She later completed her graduation at Women’s College, Koti. Excelling in academics, she secured sixth rank in TSPGCET and pursued a postgraduate degree in Zoology at Osmania University’s College of Science.

Less than two years after completing her post-graduation, she achieved the top rank in the Junior Lecturer recruitment exam following the state government’s job notification.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Fathima expressed her desire to give back to society by teaching students in Sadasivapet. She also hopes to pursue a PhD and become a professor in the future.

Fathima has consistently excelled in academics, scoring 9.5 GPA in Class X and 943 out of 1,000 marks in intermediate.