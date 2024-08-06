Taslima Nasreen blames Sheikh Hasina amid Bangladesh unrest

Amid unrest in Bangladesh, controversial writer Taslima Nasreen expressed her views after Sheikh Hasina resigned as Prime Minister and fled the country.

Finding Hasina’s situation ironic, Nasreen said in a post on X, “Hasina in order to please Islamists threw me out of my country in 1999 after I entered Bangladesh to see my mother in her deathbed and never allowed me to enter the country again. The same Islamists have been in the student movement who forced Hasina to leave the country today.”

Hasina in order to please Islamists threw me out of my country in 1999 after I entered Bangladesh to see my mother in her deathbed and never allowed me to enter the country again. The same Islamists have been in the student movement who forced Hasina to leave the country today. — taslima nasreen (@taslimanasreen) August 5, 2024

In another tweet, Taslima Nasreen wrote, “Hasina had to resign and leave the country. She was responsible for her situation. She made Islamists to grow. She allowed her people to involve in corruption. Now Bangladesh must not become like Pakistan. Army must not rule.Political parties should bring democracy & secularism.”

Hasina had to resign and leave the country. She was responsible for her situation. She made Islamists to grow. She allowed her people to involve in corruption. Now Bangladesh must not become like Pakistan. Army must not rule.Political parties should bring democracy & secularism. — taslima nasreen (@taslimanasreen) August 5, 2024

Sheikh Hasina resigned amid massive public anger

On Monday, Hasina resigned and fled the country amid massive public anger over her government’s controversial quota system, which reserved 30 percent of jobs for families of veterans who fought in the 1971 liberation war. More than 400 people have been killed in the protests.

She fled in a military aircraft and landed in Hindon near New Delhi while the army stepped in to fill the power vacuum.

On Tuesday, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar told an all-party meeting that India has assured her help and given her time to decide on the future course of action.

Who is Taslima Nasreen?

Taslima Nasreen has been living in exile since 1994 after facing criticism for her writings on communalism and women’s equality in Bangladesh.

Also Read Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus might be chief adviser of Bangladesh’s interim govt

Some of her books, including her novel “Lajja” (1993) and her autobiography “Amar Meyebela” (1998), were banned by the Bangladesh government.