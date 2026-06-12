Tata Motors car prices to rise up to 1.5 pc from July 1

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by News Desk  |   Published:
Tata Motors logo with five different Tata car models in front, showcasing the brand's diverse vehicle lin.
Tata Motors

New Delhi: Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd on Friday said it will increase prices of its passenger vehicle portfolio, including both internal combustion engine (ICE) and electric vehicles (EV), by up to 1.5 per cent from July 1.

“This price revision is being undertaken to partially offset the impact of rising input costs and sustained inflationary pressures,” the company said in a regulatory filing.

While Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles continues to absorb a significant portion of these increases, a part of the impact is being passed on to customers through this adjustment, the company stated.

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“The extent of the price increase will vary across models and variants, ensuring that the overall value proposition of each offering is maintained,” it added.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by News Desk  |   Published:

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