Tata Motors invites applications for apprenticeship – Apply online

Tata Motors is inviting applications for the apprenticeship program. In order to be eligible for the apprenticeship program, the candidates must have passed the SSC exam in May/June 2023.

It is essential to have passed the exam in the first attempt with a minimum of 70 percent marks. However, for candidates belonging to the SC/ST category, the minimum percentage is 60. Moreover, it is mandatory for all candidates to have scored at least 70 percent marks in math and science.

Tata Motors encourages female candidates to apply. They will be given preference during the selection process.

Candidates must be at least 14 years old to be eligible for this apprenticeship program.

The selection of candidates for the apprenticeship program will be done through a multi-stage process, which includes an online examination in English, document verification, and a medical fitness test.

Those who get selected for the apprenticeship program will receive a stipend of Rs 8000 per month during the first year. In the second year, the stipend will increase to Rs 9000 per month. Additionally, selected candidates will be provided with canteen and transport facilities free of cost.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for the Tata Motors apprenticeship program (click here).

The last date to apply for the Tata Motors apprenticeship program is June 25, 2023.