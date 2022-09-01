Tata Steel to implode obsolete unit at Jamshedpur

In the coming months, Tata Steel will execute implosions of three more obsolete units - a coal tower and two chimneys, at the coke oven facility.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 1st September 2022 8:48 am IST
Tata Steel to implode obsolete unit at Jamshedpur

Chennai: Steel major Tata Steel Ltd on Wednesday said it will carry out a planned implosion, on September 4, of an obsolete unit at a coke oven that is not in operation in Jamshedpur.

In a statement, Tata Steel said the obsolete unit is Model Repair Shop of 12-metre height at the non-operational coke oven facility.

Also Read
India’s Q1 GDP logs 13.5% growth, experts say lower than expected (Lead)bus

According to the company, the implosion exercise will be carried out by Edifice & Jet Demolition South Africa, who have the requisite expertise and experience globally in such context. The two firms had carried out the demolition of the Supertech twin towers in Noida recently.

MS Education Academy

In the coming months, Tata Steel will execute implosions of three more obsolete units – a coal tower and two chimneys, at the coke oven facility.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Business updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button