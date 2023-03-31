Tate Brothers released from detention, placed under house arrest

Former kickboxing champion Andrew Tate has been released from detention and placed under house arrest in Romania, along with his brother Tristan Tate. The two brothers were detained by Romanian authorities in February 2023, after being accused of drug trafficking and other related charges.

According to sources, Andrew and Tristan Tate have been moved to separate houses in the same area in Romania, and they will be monitored by local authorities. Andrew Tate’s lawyer confirmed the news of his client’s release from detention and expressed relief that he can now be with his family, albeit under strict conditions.

“Mr. Tate is relieved to be out of detention and is grateful to the Romanian authorities for granting him house arrest. He looks forward to cooperating with the authorities to resolve this matter as soon as possible,” said the lawyer.

The decision to release the Tate brothers from detention came after a judge in Romania reviewed the evidence against them and found that there was not enough to keep them in custody. However, the judge ordered that they remain under house arrest while the investigation continues.

The Tate brothers have denied the allegations against them and have maintained their innocence throughout the ordeal. Andrew Tate has previously stated that he was in Romania to promote his new book and had no involvement in any illegal activities.

Andrew Tate is a former world kickboxing champion and has also competed in mixed martial arts. He is known for his controversial views and has been involved in several controversies in the past, including being kicked off the reality TV show “Celebrity Big Brother” in 2016 for making offensive comments.

Tristan Tate is also a kickboxer and has competed in various tournaments across the world. He is the younger brother of Andrew Tate and has been supporting him during the detention period.

The case against the Tate brothers is ongoing, and it remains to be seen what the final outcome will be. However, with their release from detention and placement under house arrest, they can now be with their families and continue to fight their case.

The Romanian authorities have not commented on the case, but sources suggest that they are investigating several other individuals in connection with the alleged drug trafficking ring. The investigation is ongoing, and more information is expected to come to light in the coming weeks.

(With inputs taken from agencies)