Taxi assns to march to Parliament against E20 fuel on Aug 4

Delhi: The Delhi Taxi and Tourist Transporters and Tour Operators Association has announced a protest march to Parliament on August 4 against the use of E20 (20 per cent ethanol-blended) petrol.

Association president Sanjay Samrat told reporters that they have received multiple complaints of vehicle performance, reduced mileage, rise in maintenance costs.

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Association member Jitendra Bobby opposed the 80 kmph speed limit for All India Tourist Permit taxis and buses. He said the restriction is unfair because private vehicles can travel faster on highways and expressways, while commercial tourist vehicles are limited, affecting their business and passenger satisfaction.

The association has appealed to taxi and truck unions to join the August 4 protest, expecting thousands of drivers to participate.