Taylor Swift engaged to Travis Kelce, shares viral photos

Hyderabad: Taylor Swift is one of the biggest stars in the world. Her fans, called Swifties, follow every step of her journey. Her Eras Tour became the highest-earning concert tour ever, making more than $2 billion. With her music, tours, and business skills, she also became a billionaire, joining the list of the world’s richest female musicians.

Swift is not only known for her songs but also for the strong bond she shares with her fans. For many, she is more than a singer, she is an inspiration.

A Special Instagram Post

On Tuesday, Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce shared happy news on Instagram. Their post said, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married” with a firecracker emoji.

They posted five photos, showing Kelce on one knee, Swift flashing her ring, and the couple hugging in a garden full of flowers.

Swift wore a Ralph Lauren halter neck dress and a Cartier watch. The ring, designed by Kindred Lubeck of Artifex Fine Jewelry, has a large cushion-cut diamond. Kelce’s father said the proposal happened two weeks ago in Lee’s Summit, Missouri, before a dinner. After Swift said yes, they called both families to share the moment.

Their love story began in 2023 when Kelce tried to give Swift a friendship bracelet with his phone number during her tour. Though it didn’t work at first, he later spoke about it on his podcast, and Swift reached out. By September 2023, she was cheering him at a Chiefs game, and they became a public couple.

The engagement post crossed millions of likes within hours. The NFL and stars like Brittany Mahomes sent congratulations. Even U.S. President Donald Trump wished them luck. For fans, this is a fairytale ending to a love story that started with a simple bracelet.