Taylor Swift fans buy her ‘wedding garbage’ for Rs 2300?

New York: Celebrity worship may have officially reached its most absurd stage. Fans have paid 25 USD each for tiny boxes filled with cigarette butts, bottle caps and other rubbish collected from the streets outside Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding venue.

New York artist Justin Gignac gathered the waste from public streets near Madison Square Garden following the couple’s July 3 wedding. He packed the items into 50 transparent cubes, branded them as “NYC Pocket Garbage: Not Invited Edition” and sold every piece within 24 hours.

The contents included used straws, plastic utensils, caution tape, a Ring Pop, a lone AirPod and even an ovulation test kit. Buyers couldn’t select what they received, meaning someone knowingly spent 25 USD without knowing whether their “Taylor Swift wedding souvenir” would contain a bottle cap or a stranger’s cigarette butt.

What makes the frenzy even stranger is that none of the rubbish came from inside the ceremony. Gignac collected it outside the security perimeter, so there is no evidence that Taylor, Travis or any wedding guest ever touched these objects. It was simply ordinary New York street garbage that suddenly gained value because someone attached the celebrity couple’s names to it.

Gignac has run his New York City Garbage project since 2001. He originally launched it to prove that clever packaging could persuade people to purchase something nobody would otherwise want. More than two decades later, Taylor Swift’s fandom appears to have proved his point better than he could have imagined.

The artist may deserve credit for spotting a business opportunity, but the speed at which the cubes sold out says plenty about the increasingly bizarre culture surrounding celebrities. Fans are no longer limiting themselves to albums, concert merchandise or signed memorabilia. Some are now willing to pay real money for completely random waste simply because it was found near a famous person’s wedding.

Taylor and Travis tied the knot at Madison Square Garden in a grand ceremony attended by several celebrities. However, among all the extravagant wedding details that have emerged, ordinary street rubbish becoming a sold-out collectible may be the most unbelievable one yet.