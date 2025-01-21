Taylor Swift likely to perform at wedding in India; her shocking fees

Mumbai: Taylor Swift, one of the world’s biggest pop stars, may finally perform in India! Reports suggest she has been approached to sing at the pre-wedding celebrations of Jeet Adani, the son of billionaire businessman Gautam Adani, and Diva Shah. This could be Swift’s first-ever performance in India, creating huge excitement among her Indian fans.

Talks underway with Taylor Swift’s team

Sources say that Swift’s team is in discussions with the Adani family, but nothing has been confirmed yet. If the deal is finalized, it will be a historic moment for Indian Swifties, who have been waiting for years to see her perform live.

Her Record-Breaking Earnings

Taylor Swift is not just a superstar but also one of the highest-paid performers in the world. She reportedly earns around Rs. 112 crores (13.6 million USD) per concert during her Eras Tour. She even charged 14 million pounds for a single performance in Singapore. Her concerts are known to boost local economies by attracting huge crowds and tourism.

Taylor’s Connection with Indian Culture

Taylor has shown interest in Indian culture before. In a 2014 interview, she mentioned her love for the music and dance in Bollywood films, saying it’s a great way to connect with audiences. While she hasn’t acted in Bollywood, this performance could bring her closer to Indian culture.

Although most fans may not attend this private event, Taylor Swift’s potential visit to India is still thrilling. It could open doors for future public concerts, giving Indian fans a chance to see her live.