Taylor Swift reveals why she didn’t mention her engagement at Selena Gomez’s wedding

During her recent appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" Taylor Swift revealed that she did not mention her engagement to the NFL star Travis Kelce at Selena Gomez's wedding, because she did not want the spotlight to shift from the gorgeous bride.

During a segment where Swift reacted to the rumors, she was asked by the host Jimmy Fallon if she said to Gomez during her nuptials, “You beat me to the altar.”

Reacting with a “no,” the singer went on to explain, “I did make a speech, but I actually made a point not to mention anything about my engagement. No one wants you to be like, ‘Hey, I know this is your wedding day but—'”

Showing off her ring with a raised hand, she added, “I was like, ‘Don’t mention it.'”

Revealing the content of her speech, Swift admitted to doing some teasing about the way they used to dress back in 2008, the year she met Gomez.

She was heard saying, “It was the year of deep, deep V-necks. It was the year of aggressively colorful skinny jeans…”

“Selena — her favorite outfit back then was a very long tank top, skinny jeans, but a tiny little vest … I always looked like I was late for the cowboy-themed junior prom. So I talked a little bit about 2008, how happy I am for her, how it’s been beautiful to get to be a part of her life. But I did not make it about me,” she added.

Swift also flaunted her dazzling engagement ring during “The Tonight Show”, saying, “I look at it constantly, like, it doesn’t feel in any way normal for me.”