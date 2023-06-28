TCL Electronics to set up shop in Telangana; to create 500 jobs

Hyderabad: Telangana Industries minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday announced that TCL Electronics, one of the world’s largest electronics manufacturing companies will set up a new electronics manufacturing unit in the state.

He informed that the company will create 500 jobs for locals with an initial investment of Rs 225 crores and will further scale up.

“Delighted to welcome @TCL_Global, one of the world’s largest consumer electronics manufacturing companies, to Telangana

TCL’s new electronics manufacturing unit will specialize in producing washing machines and has plans for future expansion into refrigerators.

With an initial investment of Rs. 225 crore and employment opportunities for 500 local youngsters, the company is poised for growth and scaling up.

Congratulations to Resojet on their joint venture with TCL,” KTR tweeted.