TCS links bonus to ‘Work From Office’ compliance

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has come up with a new policy that links the annual bonus to employees’ Work from Office (WFO) compliance.

According to the latest policy, employees with less than 60 percent attendance won’t receive a bonus.

Moreover, 100 percent of the amount, as per the organization’s decision for the period, will be given to only those employees whose WFO compliance is 85 percent or above.

Those whose compliance is between 75 and 85 percent will receive 75 percent of the amount, whereas compliance of 60 percent or above but less than 75 percent will get a 50 percent bonus.

WFO compliance Performance bonus payable (Percentage of amount as per organisation decision) 85% or above 100 75% and less than 85 % 75 60% and less than 75 % 50 Less than 60% No performance bonus

The notification mentioned, ‘The TCS India Policy Working Hours Policy and the TCS India (BPS) Policy Working Hours defines the Working Hours for the organization, which every employee is expected to comply with at all times from TCS designated work premises (any reference to this includes TCS offices, Client locations or any other TCS designated physical location for the scope of this document)’.

It added, “In the recent past, the organisation had taken temporary measures to enable associates to work remotely. as an immediate and required response to the Global Pandemic. With the social environment returning to normalcy, this has been discontinued and it is expected that all associates ensure their physical presence at the workplace.”