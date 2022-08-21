TDP leader Nara Lokesh stopped by police due to “law and order issue”

Srikakulam: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national general secretary Nara Lokesh was stopped by Srikakulam Police for violating law and order on the Srikakulam highway.

He was on his way to Palasa after departing from the Visakhapatnam Airport for a trip to the Srikakulam district when police stopped him on the highway close to Srikakulam.

Nara Lokesh asked police officers why they stopped him. Police said that he was stopped because of law and order issues.

Apart from Lokesh, other TDP leaders were also detained.

Subsequently, TDP activists staged an agitation on the road against the police’s conduct. Former ministers Kala Venkata Rao, Chinarajappa, and other leaders joined Lokesh in protesting while seated on the street.

An argument took place between the police and the TDP leaders.

SP Srikakulam said, “We have stopped Nara Lokesh on the Srikakulam Highway due to a law and order issue.”