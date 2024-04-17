TDP seeks ECI’s intervention for fair probe into stone pelting on AP CM Jagan

Amaravati: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N. Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday sought intervention by the Election Commission of India for a fair probe into the April 13 stone pelting incident in Vijayawada in which Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy suffered an injury on his forehead.

Alleging that the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government is trying to blame TDP for the attack, he demanded ECI’s intervention to ensure a fair probe.

The former chief minister slammed YSRCP for what he calls its blatant attempt to blame TDP for the stone pelting incident. He claimed that the police took youths and minors from Vaddera Colony into custody, labelling them as the accused.

The TDP chief alleged that the government is conspiring without disclosing who actually perpetrated the act and what are the facts. He said that the YSRCP is plotting to involve TDP candidates and key leaders in cases, aiming to portray the accused as having ties with TDP officials. Specifically, they are targeting Vijayawada Central Constituency candidate and former MLA Bonda Umamaheswara Rao, intending to disrupt his election campaign with accusations.

Chandrababu Naidu urged the ECI to scrutinise “abuses of power” when the model code of conduct is in force. He demanded that officials failing to ensure the CM’s security be relieved of investigative responsibilities and a thorough inquiry be conducted.

Jagan Mohan Reddy sustained injury on his left eyebrow when an unidentified person pelted stone while he was campaigning in Vijayawada on April 13.

Meanwhile, TDP national spokesperson K. Pattabhi Ram condemned YSRCP for creating another Kodi Kathi drama. “For the past 2-3 days, the state has been witnessing a stone-pelting drama. The YSRCP has made all the possible efforts to blame TDP to gain sympathy from the people”, he said.

The TDP spokesperson further condemned YSRCP for falsely implicating TDP leaders in the stone pelting incident that left Jagan Reddy injured.

“They are targeting TDP leaders who have raised suspicions over YSRCP’s illegal activities. The electricity was deliberately cut off, and the CM was intentionally made to stand on a bus during the stone-pelting incident. Before the 2019 elections, a similar drama took place with the Kodi Kathi incident,” he said referring to the knife attack on Jagan Mohan Reddy in 2018 at Visakhapatnam Airport.

He alleged that DGP, Intelligence DG Seetharamnajaneyulu, and Vijayawada Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata are trying to frame Bonda Uma in this case.

He said that the YSRCP has failed to challenge the TDP directly, resorting to such tactics and drama.

“People will not accept this. NDA will definitely emerge victorious. People should understand this drama and respond accordingly on May 13, 2024,” he said.