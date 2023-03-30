TDP should regain past glory in Telangana: Chandrababu Naidu

Hyderabad: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday called upon the party leaders and activists to work hard in bringing the TDP’s past glory in Telangana. Stating that while there is an immediate need for rebuilding the party in AP, Naidu added that he wanted all the 10 crore people in both Telugu states to become partners in improving economic conditions of the poor.

Addressing a gathering at the Exhibition Grounds in Hyderabad, he was speaking at te TDP’s 41st foundation day. “The TDP is a historical necessity for the people of Telangana. All the welfare schemes in both the Telugu states will be continued even after the TDP comes back to power. Assets will be created in these two states and they will be distributed to the poor,” Naid added.

The TDP’ chief’s remarks are interesting considering the fact that the TDP has been virtually wiped out in Telangana. While it managed to win 15 seats and two MP seats in the 2014 elections, it could win only two MLA seats in the following 2018 state polls (in an alliance with the Congress). There has been talk of the TDP’s revival here in the state. However, political pundits are skeptical.

Recalling that this is the day when the state’s history was rewritten, the party supremo said that the late NT Rama Rao founded the TDP only for the progress of the Telugus. “The TDP was born from the self-respect of the Telugus. It was the Late NTR who wanted the educated to be in politics and thus he engineers, doctors and other graduates,” Naidu said.

Naidu asked how Hyderabad was 25 years ago and how the city is now, observing that it is the IT industry that brought in such a huge change in the lifestyle of the citizens. “Mr Chandrababu said that he worked hard to develop Cyberabad and other areas of Hyderabad. He also said that people”People laughed at me when he wanted mobile phones to be introduced in the country but today no person leads his or her life without the hand phone.