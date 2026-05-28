TDP will rebuild cadre base in Telangana: Nara Lokesh

Hyderabad: TDP working president Nara Lokesh on Wednesday, May 27, said the party would intensify efforts to strengthen its organisational base in Telangana and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Addressing the TDP’s Mahanadu programme in Mangalagiri, Andhra Pradesh, Lokesh said it had been a month since he assumed charge as the party’s working president and that he would focus on strengthening the organisation in both regions.

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“It has been a month since my appointment as TDP working president. There is a responsibility on me to strengthen the party in Telangana and Andaman,” he said.

Lokesh said he would personally meet party leaders and workers as part of the organisational exercise.

“Let us strive to make all the party programmes a grand success. Let us restore the party’s past glory from the village level,” he told party cadres.

NTR statue unveiling in Hyderabad

The remarks come ahead of the unveiling of former Andhra Pradesh chief minister and TDP founder NT Rama Rao’s statue at Ameerpet in Hyderabad by Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday.

TDP president and Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu had earlier announced plans to strengthen the party in Telangana after the Congress came to power in the State.

Addressing party workers at NTR Bhavan in Hyderabad in July 2024, Naidu had said the party would be restructured in Telangana with a focus on youth and educated people.

He had also said that the TDP was born in Telangana and should continue to operate in the State.