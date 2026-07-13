Tea vendor kills labourer over an argument on payment of Rs 10

The deceased, Manoj Vishwanath Yadav, went to a tea stall after attending the programme.

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Tea cup
Cup of tea

A 45-year-old labourer was allegedly stabbed to death by a tea vendor over a dispute involving just Rs 10 in Kapilnagar area of Nagpur on Sunday, police said, adding that the accused has been arrested.

Police said the incident occurred around 3.30 pm, shortly after workers had started dismantling a stage used for Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’s event held on a ground.

The deceased, Manoj Vishwanath Yadav, went to a tea stall after attending the programme.

Subhan Bakery

Police said an argument broke out when the tea vendor, Kailash Lalchand Ganvir (42), demanded Rs 10 for tea and tobacco. During the quarrel, Yadav allegedly slapped Ganvir in front of his wife, enraging him.

Ganvir allegedly picked up a knife from the stall and stabbed Manoj in the neck. He was rushed to Mayo Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Further investigation is underway.

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