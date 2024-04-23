Teach Konda, Ranjith a lesson for ditching BRS: KTR in Chevella

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) asked voters of Chevella to teach BJP candidate Konda Vishweshwar Reddy and Congress candidate Dr Ranjith Reddy a lesson for ditching the BRS and vote for Kasani Gnaneshwar Mudiraj.

The Sircilla MLA made these remarks during a tour of the constituency on Tuesday, April 23. Predicting once again that a situation of hung will emerge after the Lok Sabha polls, he urged voters to give BRS 10-12 seats to play a key role in forming the next government at the Centre.

Batting for the BRS candidate, KTR said that for the first time, a BC candidate is in the fray from Chevella. “It is our responsibility to make sure Kasani anna wins. Gnaneshwar is a Bahubali who united all the marginalised sections. There is a misconception that individuals from marginalised sections don’t win if a party gives them tickets. We have to prove it wrong,” he added.

He slammed the Congress-led state government for its failure to deliver on promises that the party made in the run-up to the Assembly polls last year.

Asking people if they watched the Telugu film Bahubali, he remarked that just like the movie, chief minister A Revanth Reddy is also planning a sequel to cheat people with promises to win seats in the LS polls.

KTR also urged people to teach the BJP a lesson for “creating religious divide” to win elections. “Lord Ram is God to all of us. We don’t have any issues with him…Women have to think and remind themselves of the hike in LPG cylinder price by PM Narendra Modi,” he said.

He also raised questions about the BJP-led Centre’s contributions to Telangana in the last 10 years. “What did Konda Vishweshwar Reddy contribute to Chevella in order to come to ask for votes?” he said.

Telangana is going to the ballot in the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha polls, as per the schedule released by the Election Commission of India (ECI).