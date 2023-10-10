Teacher booked for tearing student’s hijab in J&K’s Bandipora district

A case under section 354 IPC and 9/10 POCSO Act has been registered at police station Bandipora against the teacher and further investigation is going on

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 10th October 2023 4:50 pm IST
Asking girls to take off hijab, attack on dignity: Justice Dhulia
Representative image

Srinagar: A teacher was booked on Tuesday for allegedly tearing the hijab of a student in Jammu & Kashmir’s Bandipora district.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

Official sources said that a female student lodged a police complaint alleging that a teacher approached her while she was seated in the classroom and forcibly removed and tore her hijab.

She alleged that the same teacher had been harassing her and her classmates for a while, but today he forcibly removed her hijab.

MS Education Academy

The student said that she had discussed the harassment issue with her parents previously.

“On one occasion when the girl’s mother visited the school regarding the matter, the accused teacher confronted her and shouted at her and questioned her presence on the school premises,” the sources said.

“The student said she had repeatedly reported this issue to the school principal and other staff members, but regrettably, no action was ever taken”, they said.

A case under section 354 IPC and 9/10 POCSO Act has been registered at police station Bandipora against the teacher and further investigation is going on

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 10th October 2023 4:50 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button