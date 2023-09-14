Teacher in Amethi school slaps boy, ruptures eardrum

Shiv Lal Jaiswal, started thrashing Anirudh and continued to slap him even after he pleaded that blood was oozing out of his ear.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 14th September 2023 9:22 am IST
(Representative image)

Amethi: A teacher at a government school in Amethi has been booked for thrashing a Class 9 student, leaving the boy with a ruptured eardrum.

In her complaint to the police on Wednesday, the boy’s mother Reena Tiwari said that her son, Anirudh,13, was talking during his English class on Monday at which his teacher got infuriated.

“The teacher, Shiv Lal Jaiswal, started thrashing Anirudh and continued to slap him even after he pleaded that blood was oozing out of his ear. Anirudh was taken to a doctor who found that his eardrum was ruptured,” she said.

It is a condition in which a hole forms in the thin tissue that separates the ear canal from the middle ear.

It can lead to hearing loss and make the middle ear vulnerable to infections.

SHO, Amethi, Arun Kumar Dwivedi said that an FIR had been lodged against the teacher under relevant sections and the statements of the principal, teacher and students would be taken before further action is initiated.

Tags
