Teacher shortage leaves Yadgir government school struggling

Yadgir: A severe shortage of permanent teachers is affecting the functioning of government schools in educationally backward Yadgir district, with a government higher primary school in Kakkera town of Surpur taluk having more than 300 students but only two permanent teachers.

The Kakkera government higher primary school is facing an acute shortage of subject-wise teachers, forcing the school administration to depend heavily on guest teachers to conduct classes. Of the two permanent teachers currently available, one is the head teacher while the other is a physical education teacher. This has left the school with inadequate teaching staff for regular academic subjects.

The situation has worsened as one of the teachers is currently on childcare leave. Parents have expressed concern that the shortage of teachers is affecting the quality of education and the academic progress of students.

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Parents alleged that classes are not being conducted effectively because of the shortage of regular teachers. They said some students were even being shifted to other schools because of the uncertainty over regular teaching arrangements.

The problem is not confined to the Kakkera school. Several government schools across Yadgir district are facing a similar shortage of teaching staff. According to education department figures, 5,585 posts for primary school teachers have been sanctioned in the district, but only 2,556 posts have been filled, leaving a large number of vacancies.

The situation in high schools is also a matter of concern. Against 1,548 sanctioned posts for high school teachers, only 812 have been filled, leaving 736 vacancies.

Yadgir Public Education Department Deputy Director Channabasappa Mudhol admitted that the district was facing a shortage of teachers. He said guest teachers were being appointed to ensure that schools continued to function despite the vacancies.

Parents have urged the education department to appoint permanent, subject-wise teachers at Kakkera school and fill vacant teaching posts across Yadgir district. They said ensuring adequate teachers at the primary level was essential for maintaining the quality of education and preventing students from moving away from government schools.